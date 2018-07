Freedom of the Press Foundation is releasing a free software Python program called Track The News, which for several months we’ve used to power our Twitter bot FOIA Feed’s automatic aggregation. Since its launch, FOIA Feed has published excerpts from hundreds of articles across dozens of outlets, highlighting how public records requests propelled each story’s reporting.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/meet-the-open-source-twitter-bot-to-help-you-surface-stories-on-anything/