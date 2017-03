Like & Share E&P:

Iona Craig, a prototypical high-wire journalist without much of a safety net, recently found herself in a broken-down car with no phone reception by a riverbed in war-torn Yemen.

The Irish-British freelancer was taking a labyrinthine three-day, 1,000-mile trek to a desolate village that was site of botched and murky raid by Navy SEALS.