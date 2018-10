Last year when the Membership Puzzle Project started studying news sites that were working with their supporters for revenue and to benefit their journalism, we heard two themes. Staff that work with members wanted to meet and learn from each other, for which we created two professional communities of practice and frequently direct them to other relevant conveners.

