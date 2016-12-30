Memo To The Media: Stop Giving Trump The Headlines He Wants
Donald Trump is once again claiming credit for beating back the scourge of outsourcing, this time insisting that he is the reason that Sprint has announced plans to move thousands of jobs back to America from other countries.
“Because of what’s happening, and the spirit and the hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint, and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States,” Trump said, adding that the news of jobs “coming back into the United States” marks “a nice change.” Trump later added that the jobs were coming back “because of me.”Read More
One thought on “Memo To The Media: Stop Giving Trump The Headlines He Wants”
Trump would change his behavior toward the news media if the news media would stop reporting on him every time he does something. Who cares if Trump ditches the media for a golf outing. Readers don’t care. Media should start covering more LOCAL news. The one way to get a bully to stop is to ignore them. In Trump’s case, cover only stories that are of critical importance to every day lives of people.