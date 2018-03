Since the Meredith Corporation announced its $2.8 billion deal for Time Inc. in November, the company has hinted that it might not hold on to Time magazine, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money. Those titles, heavy with news, clashed with the company’s portfolio of lifestyle publications like Better Homes and Gardens, Family Circle and Allrecipes.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/meredith-says-it-intends-to-sell-time-sports-illustrated-fortune-and-money/