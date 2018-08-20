Merger of Two Public Radio ‘Outsiders’ Has Something for Both

Decades ago, NPR passed on pitches for “A Prairie Home Companion,” “This American Life” and “Marketplace.” A Minnesota-based company, PRI, developed and distributed them nationwide instead.

Decades later, another public radio company emerged focusing on web distribution.

PRX developed and/or distributed podcasts, some of which — “Radiolab,” “The Moth Radio Hour,” “Snap Judgment” and “Reveal” — have become public radio staples in recent years.