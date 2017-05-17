Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mexicans-stage-a-day-without-journalism-to-protest-deadly-attacks-on-the-news-media/

Several prominent Mexican news outlets went dark Tuesday to protest the murder of journalists across the country, including Monday’s brazen midday killing of veteran crime reporter Javier Valdez.

The “Day Without Journalism” protests were staged by publications across Mexico, where at least five journalists have been gunned down this year and where few perpetrators are ever brought to justice.