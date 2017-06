Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mic-adds-6-5m-from-wpp-to-build-out-its-news-brand-for-millennials/

Millennials remain a hot target for digital marketing and advertising, and so perhaps unsurprisingly, a startup building news and other publishing services targeted specifically at that demographic has raised some money from one of the world’s biggest ad agencies.