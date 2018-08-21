Mic Aims to Get Paid to License Video Shows
Starting with Facebook Watch, millennial-focused news publisher Mic is going long by producing exclusive and licensed shows for streaming video platforms.
Earlier this summer, Mic premiered “Mic Dispatch,” a twice-weekly newsmagazine for Facebook Watch. The show is paid for by Facebook, which, as part of its funded news shows initiative, is paying news organizations ranging from CNN to Mic to produce daily and weekly video series for Facebook Watch.
