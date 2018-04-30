June 2015 was an ebullient time for Mic.com. The company closed a $17 million funding round. The news site for millennials was chasing hard-hitting stories about the racially fraught police shooting in Ferguson, Mo., and sexism in gaming. To celebrate its list of 50 young trailblazers, Mic threw a Grey Goose-sponsored party at Marquee, a swanky nightclub in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood decked out with red leather sofas and LED screens.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mic-faces-an-uncertain-future-in-a-post-facebook-world/