Michael Ferro’s Tronc Nears Purchase of Wenner’s Us Weekly

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/michael-ferros-tronc-nears-purchase-of-wenners-us-weekly/

Tronc, the third-largest U.S. newspaper company, is closing in on a deal to buy Us Weekly from Jann Wenner’s Wenner Media. The purchase price likely would be in the $85 million to $95 million range, sources said, with Tronc chairman Michael Ferro believing the acquisition will move Tronc toward becoming a major player in the celebrity news business and add both to its digital earnings and its digital transformation credibility.