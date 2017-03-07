News Newsletter News 

Michael Ferro’s Tronc Nears Purchase of Wenner’s Us Weekly

Ken Doctor | The Street March 7, 2017
Tronc, the third-largest U.S. newspaper company, is closing in on a deal to buy Us Weekly from Jann Wenner’s Wenner Media. The purchase price likely would be in the $85 million to $95 million range, sources said, with Tronc chairman Michael Ferro believing the acquisition will move Tronc toward becoming a major player in the celebrity news business and add both to its digital earnings and its digital transformation credibility.

 

