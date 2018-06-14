Micropayments Bring in New Readers, Activate Subscribers for Winnipeg Free Press
A year after introducing its micro-payment system, the Winnipeg Free Press has 35,000 subscribers to its digital content. It was the first Canadian newspaper to monetize its content via micro-payments with impressive results.
In a live Webinar for INMA members, Christian Panson, vice president/digital and technology at Winnipeg Free Press, presented on the company’s journey into a micro-payment model.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: