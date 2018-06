With Google, Apple and Facebook more interested in news than ever, Microsoft is rebranding its news efforts and expanding their distribution. On June 20, Microsoft is expected to rename its mobile apps and its news distribution service that powers MSN as Microsoft News. The rebranded Microsoft News will be incorporated into more Microsoft products, including Skype and its Xbox video game system.

