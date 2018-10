After the 2016 contest for the presidency, when many media outlets missed the rise of Donald Trump, they were left grasping for explanations. There had been too much focus on the horse race, not enough coverage of people on the ground, a fundamental misunderstanding of what polls actually say. All were seen as missteps.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/midterm-coverage-beyond-trump/