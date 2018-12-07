Misinformers Are Moving to Smaller Platforms. So How Should Fact-Checkers Monitor Them?
Misinformation on Twitter and Facebook feeds seemed to have been somewhat contained in the recent U.S. midterm elections compared to the 2016 presidential campaign. But that doesn’t mean fakery has been banished from the internet.
In the leadup to the midterms, Facebook groups, which remain hidden from the public eye, were responsible for seeding a variety of political conspiracies.
