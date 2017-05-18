Mobile Journalism is Helping CBC Focus on Digital Storytelling

Like & Share E&P:

Canada’s national broadcaster CBC has been shifting its priorities from producing television news to digital content, and the introduction of mobile journalism in its regional offices has been a big part of the process.

In some newsrooms, every journalist is already trained or currently going through training to be able to produce video stories with a smartphone, while others have a smaller number of trained “mojos”, or mobile journalists.