http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mobile-news-and-other-areas-quartz-will-focus-on-in-2017/

The delivery of news on mobile has been a core focus for Quartz ever since its launch in 2012 and it will be one of the areas the media company will invest significantly in this year, alongside bots, artificial intelligence and events.

Quartz has around 20 million monthly unique visitors and between 40 and 50 per cent of its audience is international, with some 70 per cent of readers coming from mobile.