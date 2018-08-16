More Than 350 News Outlets Join Boston Globe in Effort to Support a Free Press
A central pillar of President Trump’s politics is a sustained assault on the free press. Journalists are not classified as fellow Americans, but rather “The enemy of the people.” This relentless assault on the free press has dangerous consequences. We asked editorial boards from around the country – liberal and conservative, large and small – to join us today to address this fundamental threat in their own words.
One thought on “More Than 350 News Outlets Join Boston Globe in Effort to Support a Free Press”
It’s very convenient to slander and exaggerate. Nowhere did anyone ever belie the “free” press. When “journalists” and “news” people don’t tell the whole story or twist the truth, they have the bully pulpit and the foghorn. They can influence their readers to their side of the story. They have decided to slander the President and exaggerate for their own satisfaction. The “press” encompasses many people, but in general the “press” hasn’t always told the truth about a subject or a person. It’s never been about a “free” press. It’s only about those, who call themselves journalists and represent the press. That’s the difference.