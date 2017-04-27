News Newsletter News 

More Than Half of Digital Advertising Is Mobile

Mike Shields | Wall Street JournalApril 27, 2017
Last year was officially the much-awaited “year of mobile” in the advertising industry.

For the first time, mobile advertising represented more than half of the spending that marketers funneled into digital advertising overall in the U.S. in 2016. According to a new report conducted by PwC US for the Interactive Advertising Bureau, mobile ad spending accounted for 51% of the record $72.5 billion in total U.S. digital ad spending last year.

