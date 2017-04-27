More Than Half of Digital Advertising Is Mobile

Like & Share E&P:

Last year was officially the much-awaited “year of mobile” in the advertising industry.

For the first time, mobile advertising represented more than half of the spending that marketers funneled into digital advertising overall in the U.S. in 2016. According to a new report conducted by PwC US for the Interactive Advertising Bureau, mobile ad spending accounted for 51% of the record $72.5 billion in total U.S. digital ad spending last year.