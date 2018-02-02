More Than Half of Facebook Instant Articles Partners May Have Abandoned It
More than half of Facebook’s launch partners on Instant Articles appear to have abandoned the format, new Tow Center research suggests.
Of 72 publishers that Facebook identified as original partners in May and October 2015, our analysis of 2,308 links posted to their Facebook pages on January 17, 2018, finds that 38 publications did not post a single Instant Article—the platform’s fast-loading, native format.
