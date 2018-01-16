‘More Views, Angles and Perspective’: Why Community Journalism May be the Future of News
Community journalism, the local news coverage typically focused on neighbourhoods, suburbs and small towns, helps to address gaps in the mainstream media, providing increased diversity, greater depth and context to reporting in any particular area.
With the advancement of technologies such as virtual reality (VR), livestreaming capabilities, 8K video footage and 5G internet, it’s never been easier for local news organisations to get eyeballs on stories outside of the mainstream, national news agenda.
