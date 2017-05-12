Mother Jones is Raising $500,000 to Go After the Trump-Russia Story

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mother-jones-is-raising-500000-to-go-after-the-trump-russia-story/

Mother Jones on Friday announced a half-million dollar crowdfunding campaign to investigate any connections between the Trump administration and Russia, asking for reader support to “make sure truth prevails over power.”

To raise money for the project, which Mother Jones is calling “Trumpocracy: The Russia Connection,” the bimonthly magazine is trying to sign up at least 1,000 new sustaining donors at $15 per month.