Mozilla Wants to Matter More in the Fight Against Misinformation

Alexios Mantzarlis | PoynterAugust 9, 2017
Mozilla, the nonprofit organization behind the Firefox browser, announced today a new program to combat online misinformation.

The Mozilla Information Trust Initiative is a four-pronged effort concentrating on new products, internet literacy, research and loosely defined “creative interventions.”

One thought on “Mozilla Wants to Matter More in the Fight Against Misinformation

  • Peter Adler
    August 9, 2017 at 9:47 am
    so now, everybody and their dog will join this new wave of censorship disguised as making sure there is no misinformation floating around … who and what gives mozilla the right to become yet another fact-checker of record, nobody knows … the issue is elsewhere: the mainstream media has become so ideologically biased people turn to other sources … some more reliable than others … if the so-called professional media behaved professionally, people would trust them … the mainstream media have lost the only quality they need for survival: readers’ listeners’ and viewers’ trust … it begins to seem that it borders on the impossible they would ever be getting it back … definitely not if they continue behaving they have been for the last few decades … the erosion of trust was slow when it began … it is slowly turning into an avalanche, and no amount of censorship by the self-appointed truth seekers is going to help … and that, dear poynter institute, is about YOU, too … and so it is about editor&publisher, also …

