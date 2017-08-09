Mozilla Wants to Matter More in the Fight Against Misinformation
Like & Share E&P:
Mozilla, the nonprofit organization behind the Firefox browser, announced today a new program to combat online misinformation.
The Mozilla Information Trust Initiative is a four-pronged effort concentrating on new products, internet literacy, research and loosely defined “creative interventions.”Read More
One thought on “Mozilla Wants to Matter More in the Fight Against Misinformation”
so now, everybody and their dog will join this new wave of censorship disguised as making sure there is no misinformation floating around … who and what gives mozilla the right to become yet another fact-checker of record, nobody knows … the issue is elsewhere: the mainstream media has become so ideologically biased people turn to other sources … some more reliable than others … if the so-called professional media behaved professionally, people would trust them … the mainstream media have lost the only quality they need for survival: readers’ listeners’ and viewers’ trust … it begins to seem that it borders on the impossible they would ever be getting it back … definitely not if they continue behaving they have been for the last few decades … the erosion of trust was slow when it began … it is slowly turning into an avalanche, and no amount of censorship by the self-appointed truth seekers is going to help … and that, dear poynter institute, is about YOU, too … and so it is about editor&publisher, also …