Journalism professors at New York University are refusing to teach at the school’s Abu Dhabi campus, after officials in the United Arab Emirates denied a faculty member a visa to teach there. That denial is a risk to academic freedom and the university’s administration has failed to speak out forcefully enough, the journalism faculty said.

