Nate Silver’s data-driven news site FiveThirtyEight is changing teams, with ABC News saying it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the site from its Disney corporate sibling ESPN. No deal terms were announced, but the news comes after published reports earlier this year suggested a sell-off of the site could be in the works.

