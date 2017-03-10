National Newsrooms Say Size, Bureaucracy and ‘Do-It-Ourselves’ Mentality are Biggest Obstacles to Collaboration

Like & Share E&P:

We’re complicated, we have trust issues and we can just do it ourselves, anyway.

Those may sound like complaints from a relationship-gone-wrong. They’re also reasons national news organizations cite for why they don’t pursue collaborations with local journalism outlets more frequently.

But there are ways to tackle each one, which we will explore in this post, the third in a series of stories about national and local news partnerships.