During her keynote address “Podcasting: Building Consumer Connections and Revenue for Publishers” for MediaPost’s Publishing Insider Summit, Gina Garrubbo, president and CEO of National Public Media (NPM), delivered some interesting numbers: 65% of consumers with smart speakers never want to go back to life without one — despite privacy concerns and 42% consider the devices essential to their lives.

