Native Advertising Growth Projected to Slow
Native advertisements–ads that imitate the appearance of the surrounding content — have been a darling of the publishing industry for delivering high margins and explosive growth year after year.
But that growth is slowing, according to a new report from research firm eMarketer.
Spending on native advertising in the U.S. is projected to reach $32.9 billion in 2018, a 31% increase from last year, according to estimates from eMarketer.
