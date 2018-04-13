News Newsletter News 

Native Advertising Growth Projected to Slow

Benjamin Mullin | Wall Street JournalApril 13, 2018

Native advertisements–ads that imitate the appearance of the surrounding content — have been a darling of the publishing industry for delivering high margins and explosive growth year after year.

But that growth is slowing, according to a new report from research firm eMarketer.

Spending on native advertising in the U.S. is projected to reach $32.9 billion in 2018, a 31% increase from last year, according to estimates from eMarketer.

