NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation
The reckoning over sexual harassment in the workplace claimed another leading television personality on Wednesday when NBC fired its leading morning news anchor, Matt Lauer, over a sexual harassment allegation.
“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” Andrew Lack, the NBC News president, said in a memo to the staff.
One thought on “NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation”
this is called diversionary tactics: while sexual harassment certainly IS a major issue, and has been throughout history, those who are now jumping with joy that this or that swine of a guy has met his comeuppance, this phenomenon has been known in the film industry since its inception (remember the casting couch?) …
the abuse of democratic principles by the democratic party, the treasonous behaviour that includes (but is not limited to) selling control over u.s. uranium to the russians, the political correctness gone rampant, the swamp the u.s. political and economic so-called elites have their turned their country into, these are the issues …
oyoyoy, so a guy who knows how to read from a teleprompter gets caught with his pants down and pays for it … btw, has the nbc mentioned any severance pay, etc.?
but: while very important, this is NOT the main headline … or: it should NOT be … ex-president obama’s policies should be, the clinton foundation should be, the pork barelling phenomenon should be …
this report has come from the grey old lady … that rag itself is fountain of fake news, and has been for quite some time (look back top seymour hersh’s days, or to returning the pulitzer) …
to sum up: it’s the case of the old pot calling the old kettle black …