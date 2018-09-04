NBC News Chairman, Under Fire, Defends Losing Blockbuster Weinstein Story

For nearly a year, NBC News has combated a persistent accusation: That it thwarted one of its own reporters and let a blockbuster story — sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein — slip away to another news organization.

The allegation took on new life last week when the producer who worked on the story at NBC, Rich McHugh, called the network’s failure to air what it knew about Weinstein “a massive breach of journalistic integrity.”