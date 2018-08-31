NBC News Denies That It Tried to Shut Down Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein Reporting
Ronan Farrow shared a Pulitzer Prize and received other major journalistic kudos for his investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment, assault, rape and abuse of power during his long career as a movie mogul.
But nearly a year after Farrow’s story made headlines and helped blaze the trail of the #MeToo movement, NBC News is still taking heat over its decision to pass on the story.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: