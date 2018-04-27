NBC News Faces Skepticism in Remedying In-House Sexual Harassment
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack had barely slept. Late the night before, he had walked from the art deco headquarters of NBC Universal in Midtown Manhattan to the Upper East Side to fire his most famous employee and longtime friend, “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer.
Early the next morning, Lack was back in the office, holding a series of meetings to try to explain to shell-shocked employees what precipitated such an unprecedented move.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: