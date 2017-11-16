NBC Sports Plans to Stream 1,800 Hours of Winter Olympics Coverage

NBC Sports plans to livestream more than 1,800 hours of Winter Olympics coverage in February from Pyeongchang, South Korea — the most NBC Sports has ever done for the Winter Olympics.

The 1,800 hours will include all competitions across 15 sports and 102 medal events. During the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, NBC Sports aired 1,000 hours worth of livestreams. Two years ago during the Summer Olympics, NBC Sports livestreamed 4,500 hours from Rio — but the Summer Games are bigger, encompassing more than 35 sports.