Nearly One-Third of Ad Spending in Germany Will Go to Digital Channels

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is the second-largest market for ad spending in the region, behind the UK. In 2018, eMarketer forecasts that advertisers in Germany will spend $21.13 billion on advertising, with 31.9% spent in digital channels.

Germany, along with the rest of the EU, will be grappling with tariffs placed on products by the US, which could affect manufacturing output. The automotive industry, for one, is already experiencing a slowdown in sales because of tariffs, with Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV decreasing output.