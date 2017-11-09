Neva Labs Aims to Burst Filter Bubbles Through Personalization

Trusted information is essential to the health of every community, and news can act as a consciousness for an individual, Mark Little and Aine Kerr, co-founders of Neva Labs, pointed out in a talk at the News Impact Summit in Manchester at the beginning of November.

Neva Labs is working to find a solution for polarisation in news consumption, such as the emergence of filter bubbles online, by offering users a personalised news diet where they have transparent controls and filters – and trusting they will choose to vary their choices.