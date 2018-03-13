New Automated Tool at Reuters Helps Its ‘Cybernetic Newsrooms’ Find Stories in Data

Reuters launched an in-house tool that brings automation into its journalism, lending a helping hand to its reporters to find more stories in data, the newswire announced March 12.

The tool, called Lynx Insight, is the latest launch as part of the organization’s drive to become a “cybernetic newsroom, marrying the best of machine capability and human judgement to drive better journalism,” Reg Chua, executive editor, editorial operations, data and innovation at Reuters, wrote in a blog post announcing the introduction of the tool.