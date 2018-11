My teaching colleagues are experts on the economics of the media industry, and we recently had a lively debate on how to reverse the financial crisis of journalism. The collapse of the industry’s business model is endangering the institution of journalism — the Fourth Estate, a counterweight to power — by eliminating journalists and media coverage, especially for local media.

