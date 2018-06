As part of our commitment to supporting the news media industry, we monitor reports from external sources that can help publishers make a case for the power of print and digital news as a medium to reach a large, engaged audience. Kantar Media’s “Dimension 2018” report contains statistics that help demonstrate that news media has never been stronger.

