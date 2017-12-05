New Digital Magazine Reporter Will Focus on Investigative, Participatory Journalism in Luxembourg

A new digital magazine that aims to take a more analytic, in-depth and participatory approach to investigative journalism in Luxembourg has raised more than €150,000 in crowdfunding ahead of its launch in March 2018.

Journalists Christoph Bumb and Laurence Bervard, who previously worked for daily newspaper Luxemburger Wort, founded Reporter because they thought there was a need for a new type of media in Luxembourg: digital-only, independent, supported solely by readers, and involving the audience in the reporting process.