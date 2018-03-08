New EU Regulations Will Have Serious Implications for Newsrooms Worldwide
In just over two short months, a significant shift in EU regulation will begin to have ripple effects on digital publishing and dissemination across the globe.
On May 25, 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—a comprehensive set of privacy regulations affecting any organization in the world that serves EU residents and, in the process, collects data about them—will enter enforcement.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
One thought on “New EU Regulations Will Have Serious Implications for Newsrooms Worldwide”
interestingly, the eu’s goals are very similar to what george orwell had been warning about …