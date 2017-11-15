New Initiative Lookout360 is Offering Training and Mentorship to help Journalists Produce Immersive Stories on Climate Change

Journalists who want to get started with telling stories about climate change in 360-degree video can now apply for training and mentorship through Lookout360°, a six month pilot project launched today (15 November) by the European Forest Institute and the Global Editors Network.

The programme will select 10 journalists from different news outlets in Europe and beyond, who will have to commit to producing and publishing at least one 360-degree video story about climate change in the next six months.