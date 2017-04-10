New Internationalist Crowdfunds More Than £700,000 To Provide ‘A More Compelling And Complete View Of The World’

Like & Share E&P:

On 1 March, New Internationalist launched an ambitious crowdfunding campaign, aiming to raise £500,000 by inviting readers to “buy into a better story” and become co-owners of the organization.

They not only managed to reach their goal before the deadline on 6 April, but stretched the target to £700,000 – as of now, 3,409 people have bought shares in the New Internationalist, amounting to £704,114.