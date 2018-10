There was a time — a time not too long ago — when new media standouts Vice Media, Buzzfeed, and Vox Media were all in a rapid state of growth. It was an exciting time: they were all launching new properties, poaching talent from media stalwarts, and boasting huge revenue outlooks. And one thing was consistent across all three properties: they were hiring a lot of people.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-media-hiring-slowdown-openings-at-vox-buzzfeed-and-vice-at-lowest-levels/