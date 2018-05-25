New Privacy Law Forces Some U.S. Media Offline in Europe
Major U.S. media outlets including the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune were forced to shutter their websites in parts of Europe on Friday following the roll out of stringent new privacy regulations by the European Union.
The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect on Friday, forcing companies to be more attentive to how they handle customer data with severe penalties for breaching consumers’ privacy rights.
