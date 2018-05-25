News Newsletter News 

New Privacy Law Forces Some U.S. Media Offline in Europe

Staff | ReutersMay 25, 2018

Major U.S. media outlets including the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune were forced to shutter their websites in parts of Europe on Friday following the roll out of stringent new privacy regulations by the European Union.

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect on Friday, forcing companies to be more attentive to how they handle customer data with severe penalties for breaching consumers’ privacy rights.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-privacy-law-forces-some-u-s-media-offline-in-europe/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *