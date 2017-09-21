New Project at Georgetown to Track Free Speech Incidents Across Country
A new two-year academic inquiry at Georgetown, funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is documenting and analyzing hundreds of incidents around the country in which free speech has been challenged.
The Free Speech Project, directed by Sanford J. Ungar, a veteran journalist and former college president, will study the condition of free speech in America today, both in higher education and in civil society.
