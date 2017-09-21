News Newsletter News 

New Project at Georgetown to Track Free Speech Incidents Across Country

Press Release | Georgetown University September 21, 2017

A new two-year academic inquiry at Georgetown, funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is documenting and analyzing hundreds of incidents around the country in which free speech has been challenged.

The Free Speech Project, directed by Sanford J. Ungar, a veteran journalist and former college president, will study the condition of free speech in America today, both in higher education and in civil society.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-project-at-georgetown-to-track-free-speech-incidents-across-country/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *