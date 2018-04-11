New Report Highlights the Online Harassment Faced By Women in Journalism
The Center for Media Engagement conducted 75 interviews with women in journalism to better understand to what extent they are exposed to online harassment in their work.
The results, compiled in a report, showcase a bleak landscape. Most respondents said they have received negative audience feedback that went beyond people just critiquing their work, and that the harassment was often related to their gender or sexuality.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: