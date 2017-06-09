New Reporting Raises Questions About Killing of NPR Journalists

Like & Share E&P:

An investigation into the killing of NPR photographer David Gilkey and interpreter Zabihullah Tamanna last year has revealed flaws in the original story put forth by Afghan officials.

New reporting indicates that the attack on an Afghan army unit containing NPR journalists was a pre-planned ambush rather than the random strike that had been previously reported, according to a story published this morning by NPR.