http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-research-shows-students-are-largely-unaware-of-news-personalization/

Several years back, when “The Social Network” was playing constantly on cable and Eli Pariser’s “The Filter Bubble” was fresh on my mind, I decided to take a highly unscientific poll in my college journalism class about what students knew about news personalization on Facebook.

Using that framing seemed problematic (teachers tend to have a sixth sense about what questions will elicit blank stares), so I decided to start with a broad icebreaker: “Tell me what you know about how the News Feed works.”