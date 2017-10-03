New Site Aims for ‘Brutally Honest’ Environmental News

Climate change and the environment more broadly have garnered new interest in the wake of natural disasters including hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Responding to a lack of climate-focused narratives and deep-dive environmental reporting in mainstream media, Gizmodo Media Group last week launched Earther, which aims to highlight both the destruction humans have caused and scientific advancements that signal hope for the future.

