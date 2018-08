As TV viewers spend more time on streaming video platforms, big media companies have gotten more serious about building their own subscription streaming services — or “direct to consumer” products, as the companies call them. That’s led to the creation of new executive roles and responsibilities at companies that historically haven’t sold subscription products to customers.

